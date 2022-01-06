Somerset Waste Partnership (SWP) is asking for patience and the public’s help as Covid absence and large amounts of rubbish delay some collections.

The organisation says the problems have been caused by “extremely heavy loads and increasing Covid-related staff absence.”

“The vast majority of SWP’s 400,000-plus weekly collections are running smoothly, but some are being delayed as depleted crews endeavour to keep up with the demands of Christmas and New Year waste,” says a spokesman.

“To ease the pressure, residents can make use of recycling sites and make the most of their recycling boxes and bags by crushing, squashing and flattening their recycling.”

“Rubbish and clinical waste collections are being prioritised and if missed will be returned for within two working days.”

“Missed recycling collections will be returned for within two working days where possible. If crews cannot get back in that time, it will be collected on your next scheduled collection day the following week.”

Missed collections will be monitored to ensure no-one is missed for consecutive weeks.

Mickey Green, SWP Managing Director, adds: “Crews have worked extremely hard throughout the pandemic, but the current situation is making a tough job even harder.”

“We apologise to anyone whose collection is disrupted. We are doing everything we can to keep things on track and ask for everyone’s patience and help in the coming days.”