Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards are seeking more volunteers to help with life-saving along our local coastline.

As a rescue officer, roles will include cliff, mud and water rescue and will also conduct missing persons searches and provide casualty care.

Candidates must be aged 18 or over and have a full driving licence, they must also live within a 20 minutes drive, and pass a health and fitness check. The role does not need prior experience as full training will be given.

A spokesman for Burnham Coastguards says: “Giving up your free time to serve the local community and helping people in need is hugely rewarding.”

“If you live within a 20-minute drive from Burnham-On-Sea and would like an information pack and application form, please email area12@mcga.gov.uk stating that you are interested in joining the Burnham Coastguard Rescue Team, and we will send you a recruitment pack.”

“All training and PPE are provided and the successful applicants will become part of a close-knit team keeping the local coastline safe.”

“We train every Wednesday evening and some weekends and work closely with other 999 services such as Police and Ambulance and local assets including lifeboats, hovercrafts and helicopters.”

“Recruitment closes on 25th January at 5pm so please get your applications in as soon as possible.”