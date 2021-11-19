West Huntspill School pupils and families are celebrating the appointment of a new crossing patrol lady.

Heather James has returned back to West Huntspill Primary School after several years away to ensure a safe journey for pupils and their parents and carers.

Principal Steve Davis says: “Our pupils and families are very excited to have a school crossing patrol lady back to ensure extra safety on the route into school.”

It is the latest in a raft of improvements since the school joined The Priory Learning Trust (TPLT) earlier this year along with its sister school, East Huntspill Primary School.

Both schools recently saw the restoration of the school bells which rang for the first time again in September. A big restoration project over the summer saw 30 hours of hand polishing on the East Bell, not used for 10 years, and a new West Bell which was last used 20 years ago. They have also had impressive signage and a new logo.

The next reception 2022 parent tours are on Tuesday 23rd November (East) at 1.30pm and Thursday November 25th (West) at 1.30pm.