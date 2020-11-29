The Burnham-On-Sea area got its first taste of winter this week and our readers captured these wonderful local scenes.

Temperatures dipped to -3°C, creating a ground frost and low-lying mist on Friday morning, as pictured here.

Jon Bussey sent us these scenes of Apex Park shrouded in mist during his dog walk, while Nathan Aylett took several shots from ther top of Brent Knoll during an early morning run. And Nathan Probert shot Brent Knoll from a distance.

