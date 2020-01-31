Highways England has criticised drivers who ignored a road closure at Burnham-On-Sea’s M5 junction and ‘putting lives at risk’.

“This is illegal and completely unacceptable driving,” Highways England said, after at least 12 motorists drove through a road closure on Thursday afternoon (January 30th).

The exit slip road at junction 22 for Burnham-On-Sea was closed due to a broken down lorry.

Recovery vehicles were at the scene when Highways England officers say they witnessed at least a dozen vehicles drive straight through the closure.

They were less than impressed and tweeted: “We have just witnessed at least 12 vehicles drive through our closure putting the lives of our traffic officers and recovery agents at risk.”

“This is illegal and completely unacceptable driving. Please obey our closures, they are there for a reason!”