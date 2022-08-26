A plastic sachet of shampoo that possibly dates back to the 1950s has been found washed up on Berrow beach.

The item was discovered during a beach clean by members of the Friends of Berrow Beach.

“A few of us went down to the beach this week and among other rubbish, retrieved a very large and heavy plastic drum, a large block of polystyrene, a needle syringe and a very old empty sachet of shampoo, which cost 5 old pence back in the day!” says a spokesman.

They added that the discovery of the shampoo sachet – pictured here – demonstrates how plastic takes many decades to decompose. 

 

 
