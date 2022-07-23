A Burnham-On-Sea couple got their skates on to raise funds for charity.

Anthony and Lizzie Cooper have been taking part in a national ‘skate-a-thon’ over the past week by attempting to skate 26.2 miles – the distance of a marathon.

They have completed the challenge along Burnham-On-Sea seafront over the course of five nights.

Anthony told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We wanted to do something to raise funds for an excellent cause – the Teenage Cancer Research – who do such great work.”

“We have been skating around Burnham to complete the 26.2 miles and have had lots of great local support.”

He adds: “Part of the challenge was to skate in neon coloured clothing, which we did in bright pink outfits!”

To support the couple, see their JustGiving fundraising page.