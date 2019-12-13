An air ambulance landed in Burnham-On-Sea on Thursday morning (December 12th) to help a patient during a medical emergency.

The yellow Dorset and Somerset air ambulance landed on the playing fields next to Winchester Road in Burnham at around 8.20am and took off at around 9.25am, as pictured here.

A spokesperson for Dorset and Somerset air ambulance told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance attended an incident to an elderly male patient who reportedly was suffering a cardiac arrest. He was land assisted to Weston General Hospital.”

Paramedics onboard assisted an ambulance crew with a patient nearby and then returned to the aircraft later.