An air ambulance landed in Burnham-On-Sea on Wednesday evening (February 5th) to help a patient following a ‘medical emergency’.

The yellow Devon and Somerset air ambulance made a rare night landing in a field next to Shelley Drive at 6.30pm, as pictured here.

The helicopter’s paramedics then assisted ground ambulance staff in helping a patient, with two ambulance crews seen in a nearby road.

The air ambulance took off at around 7.50pm and headed to Musgrove Hospital in Taunton.