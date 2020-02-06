Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre is to hold an open day this month when local people will be able to tour the building, find out more about its history, and how they can get involved as a volunteer.

The event will be held on Thursday 27th February from 11am–2pm when all will be welcome.

The theatre’s Business Development Officer, Beccy Armory, pictured, says she knows very well the importance of volunteers’ dedication and hard work.

“Volunteers are an essential part of the Princess Theatre; they are the positive personality and work force that our arts centre needs,” she told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“Equally we understand how much of an important part we play in their lives. Our community of volunteers are dedicated to The Princess and we see first-hand how much satisfaction they get from offering their quality time and enthusiasm.”

The Princess open day is being held for the community to visit and enjoy a tour of the space, with local historians.

This will also be a chance for those who are interested in joining to see the space as it is viewed by the current volunteers and anyone with a story to share of the Princess’s history is welcome to come along.

Local Town Crier, Alastair Murray, and loyal volunteer Alan Huddart will take the public on anecdotal tours of the theatre, offering their own unique spin on The Princess.

Bronwyn Fralley, a local archive researcher, will be in attendance ready to listen to your historical stories of the Princess. Visitors will also enjoy a slice of cake and be able to chat to the current volunteers in the café.

Beccy adds: “As part of the upcoming refurbishment, the Princess Theatre and Arts Centre want to include a timeline and a brief history on the walls of the foyer.”

“The open day is just the start of a period of research and collation to build an archive allowing the public and future generations the opportunity to understand the history of the space – both its turmoil and its celebration. The latter now very prevalent when you enter the building.”

“As the programme and daytime activities begin to grow at the Theatre and Arts Centre the more help is needed. If you have an hour or two to spare why not pop along and see what the Princess Theatre and Arts Centre has to offer.”