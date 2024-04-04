South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT) is encouraging people in the Burnham-On-Sea area to join their next Patient Participation Panel to share views about the care and service provided to patients and members of the public.

The next Patient Participation Panel meeting is on Friday 12th April at 1000-1130 on Microsoft Teams and future meetings will be in August and December on the second Friday of each month.

Panel members have a valuable voice and their feedback about their experiences of the Trust will help shape the ambulance service now and in the future.

Deanne Hill, Patient Engagement Manager at the South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We are always looking for ways to improve the care and service we provide.

“We are keen to identify what matters most to our local communities, and the Patient Participation Panel offers a platform for people to have their say in an honest and safe environment.

“We want to collect views (positive and negative) to help influence informed changes and make the services we offer better for our patients.

“If you have the time to donate just 90 minutes, to share your views with our team, you would make such a difference to your local community, to the service we provide, and the way we engage with our patients.

It is easy and quick to join a meeting, they are held quarterly online and there is no commitment to take part every time or even for the whole meeting, people can drop in and out as time allows.

For more information about joining the Patient Participation Panel, visit https://www.swast.nhs.uk/patient-participation-panel