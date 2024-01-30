A night of classic American rock is coming to Burnham-On-Sea this April with a tribute show featuring well known tunes from famous musicians.

‘The Classic Rock American Highway’ will be held at the Princess Theatre in Burnham-On-Sea on Saturday 6th April 2024 at 7.30pm.

A spokesperson says: “Imagine the Eagles playing a music festival in California on the same bill as the Doobie Brothers, Boz Scaggs, Bruce Springsteen, The Byrds, The Steve Miller Band, Don Henley and a host of others. With the American Highway tribute show, you can!”

“Step into your Chevy, buckle up, put the top down and slip on those Ray bans’ as we take you on a musical journey back in time. We’ll travel back through some great classic American rock music from some of the best decades in popular music.”

“You’ll hear songs from a collection of the most iconic bands and artists of that time including , Bob Seger, The Doobie Brothers, Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Eagles, Jackson Browne, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Derek & the Dominoes, Tom Petty, Neil Young and many many more.”

Tickets are on sale now, priced £23.95, by clicking here.