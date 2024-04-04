A new era in Somerset’s highways maintenance has been marked this week by Somerset Council and Kier as a new £225m contract starts.

It covers key maintenance works on Somerset’s 4,172-mile road network and includes road repairs, drainage, verge cutting and winter service, such as gritting and other emergency functions in adverse weather.

Kier put in a successful bid for a contract following a comprehensive tendering process. The council says it scored highly for value for money, innovation and environmentally friendly practices which will support the Council’s aim to become greener and more sustainable.

Many of the staff currently operating under the previous contract have transferred to Kier, ensuring the Council holds on to valuable experience and expertise.

An induction event was held this week where Somerset Council’s Lead Member for Transport and Digital, Councillor Richard Wilkins was formally introduced to the Kier team.

Councillor Wilkins said: “We’re really delighted to have Kier as our new partner maintaining our network – they have some exciting proposals about taking the service further in terms of flexibility and efficiency whilst delivering carbon reduction and maximising social value for our communities.”

“This is a major refresh of our network maintenance services. We are committed to building in resilience to climate change, ensuring a safe, serviceable and sustainable network that is fit for purpose for all users and supports the growth of the local economy.”

“It’s really vital we have a service that is cost effective, as well as being flexible and agile, attracting the best people and embracing new technologies to enable innovation.”

Allan Rigby, general manager at Kier Transportation, said: “Following our appointment in October, we have been working hard to mobilise the contract so that we can deliver a first-class road maintenance contract from day one.”

“We look forward to seeing how we can bring added value to the area, through our carbon reduction plans and delivering social value for our communities. This will be through us supporting the local economy by using local supplies and SMEs, as well as providing career opportunities for those in the area.”

Four other multi-million-pound contracts covering resurfacing, surface dressing, new assets and lighting have also been awarded.