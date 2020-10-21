New official figures show there were 28 new positive Covid-19 tests in Somerset during the latest 24 hours.

The updated overall numbers of cases in each Somerset district up until 5pm on Tuesday are as follows, with the rate per 100,000 of population shown in brackets:

Mendip 363, a rise of seven (314)

Sedgemoor 595, up by four (483)

Somerset West and Taunton 750, up by six (483.5)

South Somerset 553, an increase of 11 (328.5) The overall number of cases in the Somerset County Council area has risen to 2,261, an increase of 38 on the previous day’s figures. The rate per 100,000 of population according to the Govenment is 402.2 in the county.