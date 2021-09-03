Regional arts group Seed is set to organise a day of family fun and music at Apex Park on Sunday, September 26th.

The group says the new event, called Come Together, will be a “celebration to mark the end of lockdown and an opportunity for Highbridge and Burnham to join together, listen to some great music, have a sing and even dance.”

There will be processions organised from Highbridge and Burnham-On-Sea to Apex Park, accompanied by street band Tongues of Fire.

A spokesman says: “Once in Apex Park, the band will perform well-known classics including popular Beatles tunes. Words will be provided so don’t be afraid to let your hair down and join in!”

Together with Create You in Highbridge, Seed are also offering free festival headband kits for families to get creative before the big day.

Collect a free kit from Create You, Crafty Comforts, Material Needs or the Toy Cupboard from Saturday 11th September.

“We will be running a competition judged on the day by members of Tongues of Fire and the Town Council. If you aren’t going to be there on the day, why not submit photos of your creation on social media? Post them on Seed’s social media before 26th September. Five entries will win a voucher from Create You.”