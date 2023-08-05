Audiences have flocked to a series of outdoor professional theatre shows inspired by the story of Berrow’s shipwreck.

The final shows of ‘All Hands!’, an outdoor show based on the story of The Nornen, a 19th century shipwreck which lies on Berrow beach, are underway today (Sunday) at Burnham’s Marine Cove gardens.

“Thank you to everyone who has voyaged with us across time and sea,” says producer Corrinne Curtis. “The response has been phenomenal!“

A civic reception was also held in Berrow on Saturday evening (August 5th) to mark the performance with the Mayor and other local dignitaries, pictured below.

The show tells the story of the Norwegian sailing vessel, which got caught in the lee of the Lundy Roads as a howling south westerly gale swept up the Bristol Channel in 1897. When 10 men and a dog are caught in the eye of the storm, the show explores how the community saved the day.

‘All Hands!’ has been made possible with support from Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre as well as Arts Council England, The National Lottery Heritage Fund, Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Council, Hinkley Point C Community Fund, Somerset Community Foundation and Sedgemoor District Council.

Tickets are available on a ‘pay what you choose’ basis from £4–£20 and are available by clicking here.

Pictured: The event underway this weekends (Craig Fuller Photography)