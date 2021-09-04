Ballet Theatre UK are bringing their re-telling of Hans Christian Andersen’s classic fairytale ballet, The Snow Queen, to Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre.

This spectacular production on Wednesday 27th October at 7:30pm follows the story of Gerda and her quest to find her friend Kay, whom the Snow Queen has placed under an evil spell.

Ballet Theatre UK’s company of international dancers, beautiful costumes and glittering stage sets combine to create a magnificent spectacle, all set to a glorious and magical score.

“Gerda’s fantastic adventure takes her on a journey across the frozen north where she encounters a band of gypsies, enchanted reindeer, and a mysterious and reclusive Lapland woman,” says a spokeswoman.

“Gerda is told by the mysterious woman to continue traveling north, where she will find Kay and the Snow Queen’s Palace of Ice. Only Gerda’s love for Kay can release him from the spell and break the Snow Queen’s curse of eternal winter.”

Tickets costing £19 Adult, £17 members, and concessions £11 for Child under 16 are available on 01278784464.