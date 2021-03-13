A live feed of a nest box being used by barn owls is being streamed by a Somerset wildlife charity.

A camera has been installed in the owl box in the Blackdown Hills by Somerset Wildlife Trust to follow the progress of the birds of prey.

The trust says the pair fledged three chicks from the box last year and it hoped they would be parents again.

In 2014, the trust’s owl webcam attracted more than 1.5 million visits from people across the world.

The trust is due to live stream the “family life” of the owls – named Finn and Orla – for the next six months.

Kirby Everett, from the charity, says the lockdowns had “brought many people across the country closer to nature”.

“We hope people will really enjoy following the couple’s journey to parenthood,” she says.

“Sharing their world from within our homes will bring nature to many people who are still unable to get the outdoor nature experiences they previously so enjoyed.”

Click here to access the live stream