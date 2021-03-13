A flood alert has been issued by the Environment Agency for the Somerset coastline on Saturday morning (March 13th), including Burnham-On-Sea, due to high tides and strong winds.

The agency has issued the warning for Minehead, Bridgwater, Burnham-On-Sea and Uphill to Kingston Seymour.

The Burnham-On-Sea tide times page shows the times of the high spring tides on Saturday when the risk is higher than normal.

An Environment Agency spokesman says waves may overtop sea defences in parts of the Somerset coastline due to high spring tides and strong winds.

“First forecast high water is 6.57am on Saturday when there will be a Force 7 west north westerly wind.”

“Flooding is possible for the coastal and tidal areas at Minehead, Combwich, Bridgwater, Burnham-on-Sea, Uphill, Weston-super-Mare, Kewstoke, Sand Bay and Kingston Seymour.”

“Flooding to farmland is possible at these times, conditions may apply two hours either side of the high tide.”

“Conditions should ease for Saturday evening’s tide. We are closely monitoring the situation. Our response team are closing flood gates. Be careful along beaches.”

