Children in the Burnham-On-Sea area were given a warm welcome back to local schools this week.

Pupils were welcomed back to school in a number of different ways – for instance at Wedmore First School there were balloons, music and a bubble machine at the front gate as well as smiling staff welcoming the children back.

At East Brent, children were given an early breaktime so that they could catch up on the social interaction they had missed during the lockdown.

Wessex Learning Trust says the return to school comes after more than six thousand COVID-19 lateral flow tests were carried out across Kings of Wessex, Nailsea, Hugh Sexey and Fairlands Schools to help find any asymptomatic carriers of the virus, ensuring a safe return for all our learners.

Across the Trust, any nerves the children had were soon overcome by the excitement of being back to normal and seeing friends and staff again.

A number of parents commented on how easy it had been to transition back to the school routine and praised schools for going “above and beyond” in helping children settle in quickly.

Chief Executive, Gavin Ball commented: “it’s wonderful to see so many smiling faces as our learners returned for their first day back at school. Although we are not out of the woods yet when it comes to overcoming Coronavirus, it is great to take one more step back towards normality with the return of children to our schools. I very much look forward to seeing what every gets up to now that they are back in the classroom”.

“Children make schools come alive, and we can’t wait to get back to the joys of teaching and learning in the weeks and months to come.”

“In all our schools we continue to implement a large number of safety measures to ensure that schools stay safe for the children and staff on our sites. This includes increased cleaning of regular touch points, bubbling of year groups, social distancing, and more.”

“We encourage parents to remind their children of the importance of sticking to measures such as social distancing and regular handwashing to ensure that school can remain safe and open for all.”