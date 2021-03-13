Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge residents are being sought to volunteer to become ambassadors for climate change awareness in the community and help spread information and positive action.

The scheme will involve taking part in online events, green networking opportunities, knowledge-sharing and a newsletter to share good practice and success stories.

It’s part of Sedgemoor District Council’s Climate Action Plan, which relies on working together with all local councils, stakeholders, businesses and residents towards meeting a collective carbon neutrality goal.

To sign up to become an Environmental champion, email climate.change@sedgemoor.gov.uk and let the council know if you’re interested in getting involved.

Sedgemoor District Council has published its policy on tackling Climate issues, which is available via the authority’s website.

“It sets out how we work with partners, individuals and community groups to pinpoint ways to make Sedgemoor and Somerset carbon neutral by 2030, taking into account both production and consumption emissions.”

“Some examples of key areas of action include: Business and Economy, Travel, Food and Agriculture, Energy and Buildings, Waste and Nature.”

“The Strategy and Action Plan are complimentary to the Somerset-wide Climate Emergency Strategy, which all councils in Somerset have worked together to produce.”