Beach wardens are set to return to Burnham-On-Sea, Berrow and Brean beaches for the start of the new holiday season next week.

The wardens are currently taking part in ‘refresher training’ and will be ready to welcome visitors from Thursday 7th April in time for the Easter holidays and ahead of the summer season.

The wardens supervise beach activities, provide basic first aid, collect car parking fees, give out beach safety and advice and check jetty permits. During the high season, they will be joined by RNLI lifeguards.

The beach wardens will be on duty between 10am-6pm Monday-Friday, and 9am-6pm at weekends, on bank holidays and at half terms, taking into account tidal conditions.

The toilets at Burnham-On-Sea are being renovated and temporary toilets have been opened whilst the work is undertaken; the toilets at Brean will be open as soon as the wardens return.