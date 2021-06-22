Berrow Pre-School children have enjoyed a fun-filled sports day in the summer sunshine.

The youngsters joined in with traditional relay races, egg and spoon, running and obstacle courses, led by PE teacher Mr Syvret.

The Pre-School’s Emma Allen says the children went away with plenty of smiles after receiving certificates and gold stars.

The school has spaces available for children aged 3 upwards and will be holding an open afternoon on Monday 28th June from 1-4pm for parents and children to visit and look around.