Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a crash on the A38 between Bridgwater and Highbridge.

It happened at about 8.20pm on Wednesday 16th June on the A38 at Walpole, near Dunball Motors.

“The collision involved a yellow Triumph TT motorcycle and a grey Peugeot 207,” says a Police spokesman.

“The rider of the motorbike, a man aged 27, suffered potentially life-changing injuries and remains in hospital.”

“Officers are keen to speak to anyone who saw or has footage of the collision or either vehicle in the moments beforehand.”

“If you have any information which could help, please call 101 quoting reference 5221134875.”