Highbridge’s Apex Park Playday is set to return today, Wednesday August 3rd, after a two-year break due to the pandemic.

Apex Park Playday will be held from 10am-3pm and will include scores of free children’s activities.

The last event, held in 2019, saw around 7,000 people attend the fun-filled day.

Apex Park Playday is one of the largest such events in the country and allows parents to have a day-off during the holidays, as well as encouraging families to spend quality time together.

Rosie Pike, Chair of the Playday Committee, says: “There are over 40 free activities, some of which include Baby Sensory, face painting, drumming, Music with Mummy, Rugby Tots, Pete the Poet and Little Kickers for younger children.”

“There will also be Model Boats and Trucks, circus skills, Slime Making, Fizz Pop Science, archery, inflatables, a climbing wall, paddle boarding and zorbs for older children plus more.”

Sedgemoor District Council has contributed £5,000 towards the event, with Sedgemoor staff also attending the committee meetings to assist with key tasks in the months leading up to the event and to marshal on the day.

Rosie adds: “All of the volunteer committee are really looking forward to another Playday, it is sure to be fantastic as always.”

“I am so grateful to all of the help we have received from Sedgemoor District Council, the committee and all the volunteers – we have a great team working hard behind the scenes.”

“Don’t forget your sunscreen, sun hats (or wet-weather gear!) and water as it is sure to be an action-packed day!”

Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times. Refreshments will be available to purchase on the day or visitors can bring along a picnic.

Dogs are welcome but must be kept on a lead at all times during the event with any mess cleared up immediately. Should the weather be hot we would ask dog owners to consider leaving pets at home in the cool.

The committee will be issuing wristbands for children to wear with their responsible person’s phone number so that if children should become lost, they can be reunited as quickly as possible. The Lost Child point is going to be situated by the play upark in the Sedgemoor gazebo.

Event parking is at the Bay Club off Cassis Close (TA8 1NN) – cost £1 (cash only) as parking at Apex Park is reserved for staff & disabled visitors only.