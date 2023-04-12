Burnham-On-Sea’s St. Joseph’s Catholic Primary School has welcomed a VIP visitor for the official opening of its new prayer garden.

Bishop Declan Lang, the Bishop of Clifton, was invited to the Burnham-On-Sea school, which is part of the Dunstan Catholic Educational Trust, to visit and bless its prayer garden.

The prayer garden was designed in memory of Father Barry, the school’s previous parish priest.

Several pupils took part in a speech to welcome him, saying: “We are privileged to have Bishop Declan with us today to bless our garden and we wanted to express our thanks to him for giving up his time to join us.”

“Our prayer garden is a special space for every child at St Joseph’s where they can spend time with God. It is a visual reminder of our faith and gives us an opportunity to be able to pray or just sit quietly with others during the day.”

“Our Chaplaincy team can regularly be found in the prayer garden, talking to others or providing them with an activity to do linked to our value of the term. One of our Trust values is Stewardship.”

Flowers were presented and laid in the garden before prayers to mark the opening.