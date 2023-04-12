Two free family events are set to be held in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge this week.

A free Children’s Easter Egg Hunt is set to take place at Marine Cove Gardens on Burnmam seafront on Sunday 16th April between 11am and 1pm.

A spokeswoman says: “Supervised children aged from three years upwards are welcome to drop in to take part. It is completely free. There will also be a balloon modeller creating fantastic balloon animals.”

“Children will be encouraged to find 6 different chicks and bunnies dotted around the gardens, winning a small egg or small toy once the hunt is complete. This will be a good chance for children to use their imagination and see what the Easter Bunny has hidden.”

In a separate event to celebrate the forthcoming King’s Coronation, the Friends of Apex Park Group will be running a free children’s crown making activity.

The free ‘Children’s Crown making session’ will be held on Friday 14th April, between 11am and 1pm at the Apex Park office in Marine Drive. Supervised children aged from three years upwards are welcome to drop in to take part. Children will be encouraged to decorate their own crown made of card with colouring pens, crayons, and stick-on decorations.