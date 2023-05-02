Part of Apex Park in Highbridge was sealed off for several hours on Tuesday (May 2nd) after a magnet fisherman found several several suspected ordnance devices.

The local man was doing magnet fishing at the park for the first time when he was shocked to pull up three metal wartime devices from the bottom of the lake near Apex Drive around 2pm.

A concerned resident called the Police and within minutes officers arrived to tape off the footpath and banks as a safety precaution.

A Police spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “A 50m cordon was put in place following suspected explosive ordnance being found at Apex Park Lakes.”

“We were called at about 2pm. The Explosive Ordinance Disposal team was contacted to attend the scene.”

Eyewitness Adam Picton said: “A local person was doing magnet fishing from the bank for the first time and was surprised to pull up the three devices onto the bank among other less interesting items.”

“We quickly realised what they could be and called the Police who arrived on scene.”

The Army Bomb Disposal Team arrived from Salisbury at 5.45pm. A spokesman said they turned out to be three “practice training devices.”