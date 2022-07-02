Brave fundraisers from the Burnham-On-Sea area with a head for heights are being sought by Somerset Wildlife Trust.

On Sunday September 11th, the Trust will be hosting their first ever sponsored abseil to help raise funds for wildlife.

“We’ll be partnering up with Aardvark Endeavours to put on this new challenge — which will take place at Uphill Quarry near Weston — and hope this will be a chance for the public to do something amazing, both for themselves and for wildlife,” says a spokesperson.

“The funds raised will help the Trust protect the wildlife and wild places here in Somerset, and will contribute towards many of their most pivotal projects, which include increasing habitat connectivity across the county, allowing nature to recover within their reserves, engaging people and communities to take action to protect wildlife, and much more.”

“The abseil will also be an exciting opportunity for participants to get out of their comfort zone and try something completely new! It is suitable for complete beginners, and children aged 9+ are welcome to join, provided that they are accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.”

More information about the event and the proposed sponsorship target can be found on the Somerset Wildlife Trust website.