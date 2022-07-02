Fire crews from several Somerset stations, including Burnham-On-Sea, were called to a commercial building in Bridgwater to tackle an early morning accidental blaze.

Crews from Bridgwater, Taunton, Burnham-On-Sea, Nether Stowey, Street and Martock were called to the incident at around 2:50am on June 30th.

Devon and Somerset Fire & Rescue Service said a silo in a commercial building was “40 per cent damaged by fire and 80 per cent damaged by smoke”.

It added: “Crews extinguished using six breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet, one safety jet and small tools.”

“The cause of the fire was accidental. Six fire engines, an aerial ladder platform, various supporting appliances and supporting officers attended this incident.”