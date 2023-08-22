A Brean cafe hopes to raise around £2,000 to install a life-saving community defibrillator.

Café 33, located on Brean’s Weston Road, will be hosting an afternoon tea event this September to help fund the purchase and installation of the equipment.

A spokesperson for the cafe says they decided to fundraise for a communal defibrillator given its location on cycle route 33 of the coast cycle path and the low number of defibrillators in the area.

A community event will take place at the cafe on September 21st costing £15 per person.

“Pop along to meet us,” says a spokesperson. “Meet the locals, have some fun, have a laugh, and raise some money for a great cause which could save someone’s life.”

Those wishing to attend the afternoon tea event should call 07973 301618 in order to book their table, mentioning Burnham-On-Sea.com.

Read more about the Brean cafe here.

 

 
