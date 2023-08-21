Town councillors are set to press for major improvements at Highbridge Railway Station for disabled users amid mounting concern about the facilities.

It follows several rail users saying “change is long overdue” and a town councillor adding that the station “discriminates” against disabled users.

A new disabled bridge and a lift is needed, says Cllr Barbara Vickers during the latest Town Council meeting.

She added: “There is no proper disabled access at Highbridge Railway Station. Going across that bridge is impossible, and it’s not just disabled people who are affected, but the relatives and people with pushchairs and mobility scooters.”

“For me, the solution is simple but expensive – it needs a new disabled bridge and a lift. There is no room on the far side to put a lift next to the current bridge which is why I say a new one is needed.”

Cllr Vickers adds: “Something has to be done. At the moment, those parking at the station who are disabled have got to go along the pathway away from the station, join the road over the Walrow Bridge and then head down the other side, then go up the steep bridge.”

“To me it’s clear cut that the station discriminates against those who are disabled. It must prevent many disabled people from using the train service.”

“Change is long overdue. People need to be able to travel in this day and age. It’s just not acceptable. I propose we take action to bring about change.”

“Ask the Town Clerk to initiate a meeting with Great Western Railway, who own the station, to discuss the problems of disabled access and make sure they understand how they appear to be failing under the disabilities act. We need to persist in those discussions to bring about change.”

Mayor Cllr Lesley Millard agreed that “change is needed” and added: “I personally second this proposal.”

Cllr Roger Keen added: “This is a long-running public contention. It is our mainline station for Highbridge but Burnham as well. I firmly support any moves to encourage proper disabled access on both sides of the station.”

“We had hoped to get funding for the station as part of the Levelling Up funding bid, but that was rejected. I think we should now push forward and get some disabled access improvement.”

Cllr Ben Metcalfe said he feels the road surface of the Walrow road bridge has deteriorated significantly in recent years at the top of the bridge, making it dangerous for vehicles. He added that funding is needed for both disabled access and the bridge improvements. “I wonder if these could be incorporated together,” he added. Cllr Millard said this could be discussed further with GWR.

Councillors unanimously agreed to meet with GWR to pursue the improvements.

A GWR spokesman has responded to the comments, telling Burnham-On-Sea.com: “GWR and Network Rail Western want to see all of our stations accessible, and we have jointly bid to the Department for Transport’s Access for All fund for the funding needed to make Highbridge and Burnham accessible. We now await the outcome of the bid.”

“Access for All is a national scheme with bids from all across England and Wales and stations are ranked according to scoring criteria set by the Department for Transport.”

“This includes station footfall, potential for third party funding, station interchange and demographic of people in the area.”