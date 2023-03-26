A popular Brean cafe has re-opened for the new tourist season and is now available to hire for evening functions and events for the first time.

Café 33 in Weston Road, Brean has re-opened this month and also now has a new alcohol license and a new menu.



Owners Dave Moreton and Lisa Dunning say: “This year, we are delighted that the café has an alcohol licence, allowing us to serve beers, ciders and wine with meals.”

“Our new menu includes a new desserts range plus vegetarian and gluten-free meals.”

Cafe 33 is located on the cycle path route 33 that runs between Brean and Weston.

Lisa adds: “We are very excited to be opening again and it has already been wonderful to see so many familiar customers again.”

“I worked here last year and was delighted to be able to take on the opportunity of co-owning the business this year with Dave.”

“We pride ourselves on our customer service and quality of meals and we are looking forward to meeting customers old and new.”

“This year, also look out for our new Wall’s ice cream bike serving ice creams along this section of the cycle route near to the Café. Dogs are welcome.”

The cafe is also open as a venue space in the evenings for functions and events.

On 6th May, it will also be holding a fundraising event to raise money for a defib. More details to follow.

Café 33 is open from March – October from 8:30am to 4pm daily except Tuesdays when it is closed.