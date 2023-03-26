Hundreds of pounds have been raised for a Burnham-On-Sea charity during a unique fundraising event — a sponsored silence!

Uphill Cubs have raised £550 for BARB Search & Rescue, the charity that runs Burnham’s rescue hovercrafts.

The youngsters’ fundraising event lasted around an hour. It served as part of the Cubs’ progress towards being awarded their World Challenge badge.

The Uphill Cubs also visited BARB’s seafront station in Burnham-On-Sea to see its rescue hovercrafts and equipment before meeting several volunteer crewmembers.

A BARB spokesman says: “We are very grateful to Uphill Cubs for their kind donation towards our life-saving work following this unique fundraiser!”

“As a small, independent charity we rely on local donations to keep running, so this support is much appreciated.”