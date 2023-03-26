A Burnham-On-Sea fundraiser is set to run his first full marathon in April for a town charity.

Rob Jones is training to run the Manchester Marathon to raise funds for Burnham-based charity Somewhere House Somerset.

He completed the Great Bristol Run last September and now aims to complete the 26.2 miles of a full marathon on April 16th.

Rob says: “Firstly, thank you to everyone who supported me on the last adventure and those who were there on the day – The Great Bristol Run, on 25th September 2022 was a truly magical day. Those last few miles were so tough and emotions ran high for me but what support I had. A day I will remember forever.”

“So, my passion for running continues – so a big step up to hopefully run my first Marathon.”

“I have been running now since February 2021. This is something that even I find remarkable that I am able to do.”

He adds: “I had an acute addiction to prescription painkillers in 2008 lasting 6 years, with 5 knee operations on my right knee after I ruptured my ACL. It is very clear how close to the edge I was in that time and there was chaos and alongside an acute addiction, poor mental health and not coping with life.”

“I have been to rehab, the same one that I now work at and I am proud to say this. Did they save my life? Yes, alongside my family – undeniably. So now it’s great that I get to work at the same place that helped me and support people to turn their lives around, just like was done for me – paying it forward. Nine years later, I’m 45 years, sober, happy and life is good. In fact it’s really good.”

“Then there is the charity that I am also on the board of trustees for: Somewhere House Somerset, the beneficiary of this fundraising, that I am a trustee of. I believe in supporting our local community providing counselling and support to anyone in our local area, that needs it, for as long as they need it. What’s more we just ask for people to donate what they can afford to their sessions. If that’s 50p, then that’s ok.”

Rob adds: “Every penny raised will be going to this amazing charity, again something that I am so proud to be part of. The amazing team of qualified counsellors, volunteers and my fellow board members. They are remarkable people. We see over 140 clients a week. Fundraising efforts like this will help to continue the work we do.”

“Training is well into the serious stages now. Some days it’s hard, the 4am starts before work, the long runs, the cross training and the endless buying of running shoes and nutrition drinks. But thus far, I have loved every single second of it.”

“So hopefully you will support me to run for Somewhere House Somerset and support the community in the process, and in doing so – you may just change someone’s life for the better. Remember every penny raised is going directly to supporting those in need.”

Four week after the Manchester Marathon, he plans to return to Bristol to run another half marathon!

Click here for his fundraising page