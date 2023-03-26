Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards have launched a recruitment drive to help them continue to save lives along Somerset’s coastline.

The team are looking for extra volunteers to join their crew to help people who run into difficulty along the coastline at Burnham, Berrow, Brean and the surrounding area.

A spokesman says: “Recruitment for new volunteers is now open. As a team we are trained in Cliff, Mud and Water Rescue, along with Lost and Missing Persons Search and Casualty Care.”

Candidates must be aged 18 or over and have a full driving licence, they must also live within a 20 minutes drive, and pass a health and fitness check. The role does not need prior experience as full training will be given.

“Coastguard rescue officers can be called out at any time of the day or night and may have to work in hazardous situations for long hours.”

“All training and PPE are provided and the successful applicants will become part of a close-knit team keeping the local coastline safe.”

“We train every Wednesday evening and some weekends and work closely with other 999 services such as Police and Ambulance and local assets including lifeboats, hovercrafts and helicopters.”

To apply, use the link below noting the team name Burnham on Sea Coastguard Rescue Team in Area 12.

For more information on what the role involves see https://submit.forms.service.gov.uk/form/89/apply-to-be-a-volunteer-coastguard-rescue-officer/220

Closing date is 11:59pm on 2nd April 2023.