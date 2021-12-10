A busy programme of fun festive events at Brean Leisure Park aims to keep families entertained during the winter holiday period.

The holiday resort has an fun-filled line-up of events planned for the festive season, from Christmas crafts in an elves’ workshop to Christmas-themed afternoon teas, a pantomime and an opportunity to meet Santa!

From 18th-23rd December, children can meet Santa at all of their Brean Play sessions, which is included in the admission fee.

On Thursday 30th December, families can enjoy a swashbuckling pantomime, full of illusions and intrigue, and featuring The Sooty Show’s Chunkie Russell.

At Brean Country Club, the children’s festive afternoon tea includes a ‘meet and greet’ with Santa and a free Christmas gift for £9.95 per child.

“There’s plenty on offer for grown-ups too – on Saturday 18 December, Brean Country Club will host a fully immersive and interactive ‘Faulty Towers’ dining experience, with two hours of comedy and three courses of food.”

“Expect chaos and laughs a-plenty with the world’s longest-running and most successful tribute to the BBC sitcom.”

“The country club will also host a not-to-be-missed New Year’s Party with live entertainment from professional vocalist and saxophonist Lucy Harvey, fireworks on the balcony and a three-course dinner.”

Events are open to all, guests, visitors and residents. More at: www.brean.com/winter-events

 

 
