The Brent Knoll Book Fair is underway in the village this weekend (Saturday March 23rd and 24th) from 10am to 4pm each day.

The two-day event at Brent Knoll Parish Hall will raise funds towards the upkeep of the building.

Organiser John Page says: “Whether you favour hardbacks or paperbacks, incline older authors or modern authors, are partial to children’s books or adult books, seek facts or prefer fiction, we will have something for you!”

“We will also have a few CDs and DVDs, plus a chance to relax with a little refreshment after (or between) the rather more serious pursuit of that elusive author’s title you have been looking for these last few years.”

“With most paperbacks at 50p and most hardbacks at £1 you can’t go wrong, though we will have an extended selection of better books at slightly higher prices. Come and get a bargain, brush up on your favourite hobby, buy a book for bedtime, something to send you sweetly to sleep, or, if you prefer a more adventurous night, why not scare yourself silly with an exciting thriller.”

This year, on Saturday, Brian Freestone will be signing copies of his book of 25 short stories on various topics, called “Keeping the Show on the Road,” which he wrote in 2019.