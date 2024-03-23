A new monthly market for local craft makers is set to launch in Berrow today (Saturday, March 23rd).
The new Makers Market will be held in Berrow Village Hall from 10am-3pm and then each month, through to December.
Organiser Julie Dean, who runs the popular monthly markets in Burnham-On-Sea, says: “We are almost ready for the first Berrow Makers Market this Saturday – we have an amazing line up of lovely local crafters, Makers and Artists who will be attending this month.”
Berrow Makers Market stalls:
- Pamadoodle…Lino and other hand printed art, collage, and cards made from prints. Occasionally wooden or clay mini models.
- Clay’dor Pottery…Handmade pottery.
- Community crafters…Candles, decoupage, bottles, shells, hand-made bags, wallets and cushions.
- LORITACRAFT….Pyrography, decoupage and felt work.
- Gifts by Granny…Crafting bespoke home and kids’ decor created with yarn. Creations that blend versatility with a touch of minimalist design, occasionally adding seasonal elements to bring extra charm.
- Lillie Lane Rain…Crochet Amigurumi decorative items.
- Sam’s Fudge – Somerset…Homemade Fudge & Coconut Ice. Pocket money sweets and sweet cones.
- Crafty Creations…knitted and crochet various items, baby, adult, blankets
- Bloom Glass Painting…Hand Painted Glass items including Prosecco, wine, gin, short glasses, tea and coffee cups, tea pots, lanterns, vases, treat jars, glass baubles, water bottles.
- Liv Moss Creations…I create jewellery, home decor, pin badges, key rings, tote bags, cups etc all with a cute/spooky/nerdy themes! Jewellery is mainly made from resin but also acrylic and silver pieces.
- Di’s Designs….Upcycled bottles used to create beautiful decoupaged bottles, lamps and glasses.
- Amy’s Wax cottage…Home made soy wax melts, room sprays, reed diffusers, carpet fresheners
- The Highbridge War Memorial & Southwell House & Gardens charity fund raising selling knitted and fabric made items.
- Crafts by Claire…Homemade gifts and decor.
- Caroline’s Crafts….Framed coloured glass pictures and pebble pictures.
- Wild-Wonky-Gonks…Handmade macrame gonks.
- Craft and canvas….. hand painted cds and vinyls in a range of designs from fruits and flowers to scenic views and cartoon characters.
- Blue Whale Silver Jewellery… hand crafted bespoke 925 Silver jewellery, each piece is made in my small home workshop, they are created by hand and crafted with passion!
- Elov8…..Selling stickers, typography posters, printed t-shirts and original pop art.
- Nutts Scotch Eggs…Handmade Scotch Eggs, Pies & Quiches.
- Quantocks for get me not…Gemstone handmade jewellery.