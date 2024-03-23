Somerset Council has this week granted approval for the proposals on the condition that “the development shall be begun before the expiration of three years from the date of this permission.”

There are no plans for any external or internal alterations to the building, but the applicant does plan to use the outside area and garage to create ten parking spaces.

Somerset Council states that the 10 spaces must be ‘properly consolidated’ and marked out, and not be used for anything other than the parking of vehicles for the care home.

Also, given the building’s current structure, six residents bedrooms will be located on the first floor, along a single staff bedroom, two bathrooms and a WC.

This application comes after we reported earlier this year that Burnham-On-Sea town councllors had voted to object against plans to convert the former Hillview Nursing Home into a 37-bedroom home in multiple occupation (HMO).