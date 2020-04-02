Brent Knoll's Sanders garden centre busy with deliveries during Coronavirus outbreak

Staff at Sanders Garden Centre in Brent Knoll have been working round-the-clock to fulfil customers’ online orders and telephone enquiries.

Centre manager Karen Hamer told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We have been overwhelmed by the sheer number of orders and enquiries we have received for home delivery since we shut our doors to the public.”

“It’s well documented that gardening can benefit mental health, which during these uncertain times can help restore a sense of normality for people of all age groups.”

“We have also been bowled over by the positive feedback our customers are giving us, many of whom are long since retired and are self isolating at home for many weeks to come.”

“Many of them have just told us they want to go out and brighten up their garden.”

“There has been a significant shift in spending patterns and we are seeing much higher volumes of grow-your-own vegetable plants, planters and growing media. You could say that there was a sense of a ‘Blitz Spirit’ developing.”

Karen added: “Customers can order online from our complete catalogue of furniture alongside plants and many other gardening products. We may not be an Amazon but we are working tirelessly to make sure all our customers’ orders are delivered to their front door in a safe manner and in line with government guidelines.”