Local members of Bridgwater Classic and Vintage Club have gathered to present funds to Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance.

A cheque for £880 was presented to the air ambulance charity’s fundraiser, Colin Thomas, following a successful fundraising auction.

Club Vice Chairman Rob Coombes says: “The club recently received a donation of sales brochures for 1960’s vehicles from a deceased person’s estate.”

“The brochures were put up for auction, and raised the total sum of £880 towards the air ambulance running expenses.”

Colin thanked the group for the “amazing” donation, adding: “We were probably the only air ambulance to supply critical care during the first pandemic lockdown.”

“During lockdown the air ambulance carried out 1,000 missions, whilst 874 critical care jobs were also carried out by a specialist vehicle critical care team of paramedics.”

Pictured: Colin Thomas receiving the cheque from BCVC club officers and Paul Chamberlain with his 1937 Lanchester 14, which served as a backdrop to the presentation photo (Photos Mike Lang)