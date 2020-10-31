Two people were taken to hospital following a three-vehicle collision that closed Burnham-On-Sea’s Love Lane on Friday night (October 30th).

Emergency services were called to the collision at around 7.40pm near the junction with Rosewood Avenue.

A fire service spokesman said: “Two fire appliances from Burnham and a fire rescue tender from Taunton were sent following a call from Police reporting a road traffic collision with persons trapped.”

“On arrival, crews found a three-vehicle collision, with one person trapped within two of the vehicles. In the third vehicle, all persons were free and clear before arrival of the fire service.”

How the incident unfolded:

7.40pm: Collision reported in Love Lane

8.02pm: Crews released a female casualty from one of the vehicles

8.17pm: Crews released the second casualty from the second vehicle

8.33pm: Both casualties were taken to hospital by land ambulance

Fire crews used environmental pads to stem oil from the vehicles to prevent them entering any waterways.

A Police spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Officers were at the scene of a three-vehicle collision in Love Lane, Burnham-On-Sea.”

“The incident was reported to us at 7.40pm. Officers closed the road and set up a cordon while the incident was dealt with. The fire service and paramedics were also in attendance.”

“Anyone with information about what happened should call 101 and give reference number 5220246104.”

A nearby eyewitness told Burnham-On-Sea.com that they had heard a “loud bang” when the vehicles collided, adding: “our thoughts are with everyone involved.”

Police closed Love Lane at the Tesco roundabout, diverting traffic away.

Pictured: Crash scene image from Burnham Fire Station.