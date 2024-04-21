3.7 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Mon Apr 22, 2024
Burnham and Highbridge Choral Society to perform Spring Concert
News

Burnham and Highbridge Choral Society to perform Spring Concert

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Tickets are on sale for Burnham and Highbridge Choral Society’s annual Spring Concert.

The event will take place on Saturday May 4th at Our lady and the English Martyrs Catholic Church in Burnham-On-Sea, starting at 7.30pm.

“The choir will be performing Brahms Requiem and Schubert Mass in G,” says a spokesperson. “This will be a wonderful concert of classical music.”

Musical director James Davies will be conducting the choir, along with accompanists Frances Webb and John Bodiley plus soloists Siona Stockel and Christopher Sheldrake.

Tickets are priced £10 (children £5) and include refreshments and are available on the door, or from Material Needs or online.

