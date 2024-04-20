Holiday firms in Brean say advance summer bookings are busy after poor Easter

Holiday firms in Brean say advance bookings for the summer are looking busy despite a poor Easter holiday period caused by wet weather.

Several caravan parks in Brean, Berrow and Burnham-On-Sea had to close grass pitches over Easter due to water-logging.

Jon Harris, Director at Warren Farm, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Easter was quieter than usual because heavy rainfall resulted in very wet pitches. We were unable to open our grass pitches over the school holidays.”

“Early Easters are always challenging, as it can still be quite cold for caravanning and camping holidays.

“Bookings for the Summer ahead are looking good. Brean has a lot to offer with great entertainment, the miles of sandy beach, and plenty to see and do on our doorstep. Fingers crossed for some nice weather now.”

Sarah Spottiswoode at Unity Holiday Park in Brean told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We had to cancel 76 bookings for camping on our grass pitches. Some moved their dates but most didn’t.”

“The weather did eventually improve, which brought people out and about. We just all struggled with the timing with an early Easter and a very wet winter.”

Across Somerset, many tourism firms reported a drop in Easter trade. A survey for Visit Somerset, the tourism association, found two thirds reporting turnover down by up to 5%.

