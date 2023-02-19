Burnham and Highbridge residents are being invited to submit grant application proposals for community events to mark King Charles III’s coronation this Spring.

The coronation will take place on May 6th and national celebrations are being planned to mark the historic milestone.

Burnham and Highbridge Town Council has this week earmarked funds towards supporting local community Coronation events in the two towns and is seeking requests.

A King’s Coronation Working Group comprising of residents and councillors was formed earlier this year to gather initial ideas.

Now, the Town Council’s Finance and Resources Committee has considered the recommendations from the Working Group and confirmed that there was £2,400 available in the Kings Coronation earmarked reserves fund.

A proposed Coronation-themed school art competition will receive £200 of funds and two commemorative trees will also be purchased.

Several outdoor music and entertainment events are also being planned in the two towns – and councillors decided to earmark £1,500 for events.

See the grant applications form on the council’s website. The deadline for applications is March 6th. The applications will then be considered at the council’s Finance Resources Committee on March 13th.

Grant applications must be for events that open to all members of the public; will take place within the Coronation weekend; will be held in either Burnham or Highbridge; will be free to attend for residents. A maximum of £500 will be allocated to each event.