A line-up of varied events is set to be held today in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge to mark The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The two towns are holding entertainment, street parties, a parade, a classic car show, music performances, beacon lightings, and a shop window trail to mark the celebration.

Here’s the latest line-up of scheduled events in the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area:

Sunday 5th June

‘Jubilee Party in the Park’ will be held in Burnham’s Manor Gardens from 12.15pm-5.15pm with live music, stalls and refreshments. Featuring Keith O’Connell, Ollie and Mel, The Boneyard Blues Band, Little Secrets, and Daft Folk. Free entry.

‘Sunday Jubilee Craft Market’ with activities for all the family in Southwell Gardens in Highbridge from 10am – 2pm.

Burnham and Highbridge Town Band will be playing on the Esplanade on Sunday 5th of June at 2pm (near the Bayview Cafe).

‘A Jubilee Tea Party’ will be held from 4pm – 6pm for those aged 70+ at Highbridge Community Hall in Market St, Highbridge. Call 01278 788134 to book your free place.

Burnham’s ‘Jubilee Shopping Trail’ continues in 32 town centre shops and businesses until June 12th organised by Burnham Chamber of Trade with cash prizes to be won.

If you have an event to add to this list, please contact Burnham-On-Sea.com.