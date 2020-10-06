Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge’s Christmas lights will be switched on in November with a ‘virtual online event’ for the first time in order to prevent large crowds of people gathering to watch the traditional switch-on.

Due to the ongoing pandemic and safety restrictions, the usual physical switch-on events in the two towns won’t be going ahead this year, it has been confirmed this week.

Town Councillors have this week approved plans to create a video showing the council’s Christmas lights switch-on in Burnham and Highbridge on November 21st.

Both Burnham and Highbridge Chambers of Trade are supporting the video, which will be professionally produced and funded by the Town Council. It will feature the Mayor and a small number of local people in addition to promoting local shops this Christmas.

The video will be streamed online in an effort to help promote the town centres in the run-up to Christmas while ensuring people abide by the Government’s Covid guidelines.

Burnham usually holds a large festive entertainment event in the town centre to switch on the lights, attended by large crowds of residents, while Highbridge holds a community music event in Market Street.