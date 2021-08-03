Over 30 shops and businesses across Burnham-On-Sea are displaying cryptic clues in their windows as part of a popular treasure hunt contest organised by the town’s Chamber of Trade to coincide with the summer holidays.

Each clue, shown on posters, has a summer theme and the public are being invited to see if they can follow the trail around the town centre and be in with a chance of winning £50 cash or one of two £25 runners-up prizes.

The free-to-enter competition starts at Burnham’s tourist information centre on The Esplanade.

Entry forms are available at the town’s seafront tourist information centre and online to download here and from participating businesses.

The contest has been launched by Burnham Chamber of Trade to support local shops and business owners and it runs through the holidays until September 5th.

A Burnham Chamber of Trade spokesman said: “Burnham has a great range of shops and businesses – and this competition encourages people into our town centre to explore them.”

“We hope the treasure hunt will attract more people into Burnham over the whole of the holidays and the winner will be announced in September.”

Some shops have shutters obscuring the posters when they are closed, so those taking part should walk trail when shops are open. Two of the final clues are online.

Burnham Chamber of Trade and Commerce