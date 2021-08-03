Town councillors have this week voted in favour of continuing to allow the public to speak at its meetings on general local issues following a debate about proposed format changes.

During a discussion at Monday’s town council meeting on altering the format of items on its agenda papers, proposals were considered to move the public speaking time into its agendas, and it would have allowed residents to speak about any agenda item.

Residents wishing to speak on general local issues would have been required to raise matters with a town councillor in advance of the meeting who, in turn, would raise the matter at the next meeting. Councillors would not have put items on the agenda if they did not think them necessary.

Sam Winter, Town Clerk, says: “There has never been any proposal to remove public speaking time from the town council’s agenda.”

“It was suggested that the public participation session is made more effective by holding it within the formal meeting. By asking the public to speak about the items on the agenda, councillors could use those public comments to inform their decision-making.”

“The suggestion had aimed to encourage residents, in the first instance, to speak directly with a councillor. This would help forge a positive personal dialogue between the councillor and those they represent.”

“On most occasions, the councillor would be able to actively and quickly assist. They could still request that a subject matter is added to an agenda to be considered by the whole council at a public meeting.”

“The town council remains committed to improving its communication and information sharing with the public and encourages residents to directly speak with the councillors who are elected to serve the community. You can find out how to contact your local councillor on the town council website.”

However, resident Alex Turco spoke out against the proposed changes during Monday’s meeting, saying that restricting public speaking time to pre-agreed subjects would be “breathtaking” and lead to only “a shadowy, privileged chosen few” being invited to speak.

Cllr Janet Keen disagreed with that view, saying that having councillors as a conduit allows them to quickly put residents in touch with relevant bodies and council departments to get issues resolved.

Cllr Phil Harvey added: “I don’t think we should restrict what the public can say during our public question time.” He proposed that the public should not be restricted in what they could bring up and he proposed that a standing item is added to agendas “to consider any items raised in the public participation session and determine what action to be taken.”

Cllr Andy Hodge said that while he didn’t see any “dark connotations” with the proposals, he acknowledged that the council should strive to make itself as accountable as possible.

Town councillors voted six in favour of the proposal from Cllr Harvey and six against, with one abstaining.

Since the vote was split, the Chairman’s casting vote was required – and the Mayor Cllr Facey voted in favour of Cllr Harvey’s proposal.

Pictured: Monday’s Burnham & Highbridge Town Council meeting underway in the council chambers as a member of the public spoke to councillors